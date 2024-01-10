Home Sport Other

Rudrankksh-Mehuli capture gold

Rudrankksh Patil (R) & Mehuli Ghosh won gold in 10m air rifle mixed team event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Indian shooters once again had a productive day in the ongoing Asian Championship, an Olympic qualifying event, in Jakarta. After capturing two Olympic quotas on the first day of the competition, the Indians showed what they can do as a unit in the mixed team events on Tuesday.

Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh were gold standard in the 10m air rifle mixed team competition while Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema captured a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. 
Rudrankksh and Mehuli, shooters who had already booked two Olympic quotas for India coming into the event, beat Chinese pair of Yufan Shen and Mingshuai Zhu 16-10 in the gold-medal match. 

Later, Rhythm and Arjun came close to emulating the rifle shooters but just missed out. The Indian pistol shooters finished as toppers in the qualification stage before going on to finish second-best in the gold-medal contest. The Indian pair lost 11-17 against Vietnam duo of Trinh Thu Vinh and Pham Quang Huy.

On Monday, Esha Singh and Varun Tomar had pocketed gold medals in the 10m air pistol events to clinch Olympic quotas, taking India’s overall quota tally to 15. The pistol shooters will be looking to add to the tally in the next few days.

