Lakshay takes five as Tamil Nadu secure 3 points in CK Nayudu Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TAMIL NADU secured three points against Chhattisgarh in the drawn match of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Under-23 Elite Group league round match played at SCF ground, Salem. Following on, Chhattisgarh were 270 for 8 in 83.2 overs in their second innings against Tamil Nadu when play ended. S Lakshay Jain was the pick of Tamil Nadu bowlers as he picked up five wickets for 70 runs.

Earlier in the morning, Chhattisgarh, resuming from the overnight score of 177 for 7 in their first innings, were all out for 231 with P Vidyut grabbing five. The visitors finished with one point. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 502/8 decl. drew with Chhattisgarh 231 in 65.5 ovs (Pandey 77; P Vidyuth 5/50) & 270/8 in 83.2 ovs (Pratham Jachak 62, S Lakshay Jain 5/70). Points: TN 3; Chhattisgarh 1.

Anusha shines

All-round display by S Anusha (47 n.o., 2/27) paved the way for Tamil Nadu to beat Odisha by 38 runs in the BCCI Senior women one-dayers played at SLIMS grounds, Puducherry on Wednesday. Due to overnight rain, the game started late and was reduced to 33 overs per side. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 138/8 in 33 ovs (S Anusha 47 n.o, Dibyadarshini 3/16) bt Odisha 100 in 26.5 ovs (Madhuri Meheta 33, S Anusha 2/27, SB Keerthana 2/7, Akshara Srinivasan 2/ 7).

Vaishali felicitated

MOP Vaishnav College for Women welcomed its student Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu on her return to Chennai from New Delhi after being honoured with the Arjuna Award. Vaishali was greeted and congratulated by principal Dr Archana Prasad along with other staff members and students. Vaishali expressed her immense gratitude to the college and faculty, and thanked Amudha Sumankumar, Director of Physical education for her support. She also said that it would have been impossible to balance sport and college without the college’s constant support.

Suresh in joint lead

FM Harsh Suresh of Chennai and GM Evgeniy Podolchenko of Belarus lead with three points each at the end of the third round of the 11th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit Chess Tournament, organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association at Chennai.

