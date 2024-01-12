Finding the Rhythm for Paris 2024

Anmol Gurung By

It has barely been two years since Rhythm Sangwan began competing at the elite level. Yet, she has become one of the most recognizable faces in Indian shooting.

Her nose for big scores and an ability to compete in two vital Olympic events with similar amounts of output has made her one of the key members of the team, especially ahead of the upcoming Paris Games.

But despite her talent and her visible aptitude for the sport, she has had to be patient. In a sport that is defined by fine margins, Rhythm has had to endure som harsh realities in crunch moments, moments that have seen her miss out on potential medals in marquee competitions. During the Asian Games, where Indian shooters had a historic campaign, the team gold (25m pistol) masked her miss in the individual category. Moreover, despite her decent efforts at elite competitions, which included her shattering a Qualification World Record (women's 25m pistol), she was yet to earn an Olympic quota for the country.

But a talent like Rhythm cannot be denied for long.

On Thursday, Rhythm's wait for an Olympic quota finally ended after she pocketed a bronze medal in the ongoing Asian Championship, an Olympic qualifying event, in Jakarta. After near-perfect hits in the rapid stage of women's 25m pistol qualification, she showed she can thrive under pressure in the finals. Despite flirting with danger early on (she missed five out of her first 10 shots), Rhythm managed to steady the ship and get back on track before finishing off strongly. Incidentally, this is India's 16th Olympic quota in the sport so far, the highest ever. In the last Olympics in Tokyo, India had won 15 quotas. During the 2016 Olympics in Rio, India had won 12 quotas. "I'm really happy that I won the bronze medal and a quota for my country," Sangwan told ISSF TV.

Jiin Yang and Kim Yeji, meanwhile, led South Korea to a one-two finish. The Koreans were clearly the dominant shooters in the finals. In fact, Jiin signed off with a world record mark. Her final tally of 41 was one better than the previous record (held by Hungary's Veronika Major and Germany's Doreen Vennekamp).

With Rhythm's effort, India now have secured the maximum number of quotas (two) in this event. Manu Bhaker, who is not part of this ongoing continental event, had won the other quota last year.

After this massive result, Rhythm will be looking to avoid complacency and keep up her rising trend. After all, winning a quota does not guarantee a spot in the upcoming Olympics. The National Rifle Association of India, the governing body of the sport in the country, will pick shooters based on their selection policy. As of December 22 (after Trial 1 and 2), Rhythm is placed sixth in the provisional rankings.

The latest outcome should come as a big relief for the 20-year-old, who was inspired by her father, a DSP with the Haryana Police, to pursue the craft. Just a few days ago, she had captured a bronze medal but missed out on the all-important quota to compatriot Esha Singh in the women's 10m air pistol. Visibly pleased with her overall effort, Rhythm was quick to remember her personal mentor Vineet Kumar, a national-level shooter, for his support so far. "I would like to thank my coach — it's because of him that I am here today — and all my supporters out there. Thank you very much for your blessings."

Rhythm, Esha and Simranpreet Kaur's combined tally in the qualification was also enough for the trio to win a silver medal in the team event, making this her fourth medal so far in the continental meet (two individual bronze, one team gold and one team silver). But there's no surprises in regards to her favourite medal. "All of the medals I have won here hold a special place in my heart, but today (Thursday) I was also able to win a quota for my country."

Rhythm and the shooting fraternity would be hoping that this is just the beginning.

