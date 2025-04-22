Dube promises to fund 10 young athletes at TNSJA awards

While admitting that he didn't know what the event was about until TNCA assistant secretary Dr R N Baba's explanation, Dube later went on to say, "These are the small achievements which will help you change your mindset. Getting this (₹30,000 scholarship) is a small encouragement. When I was young, this amount was really big for me. When you struggle, every amount and award counts,” he said, minutes before making the announcement.

KS Viswanathan, CSK managing director and CEO, also said that the initial amount will be increased next year, on the insistence of former Indian hockey captain V Baskaran. “I want to confirm that CSK is committed to help and promote not only cricket but also other sports. I will pass on Baskaran’s request to N. Srinivasan(The owner of CSK),” he said.

Dr. RN Baba, shared how the TNSJA awards has a special place in his heart, “There are two awards in my home - my son Aparajith and daughter-in-law Jayaveena have won it in the past. The TNSJA is doing a wonderful job (in promoting talent),” said Baba.

The TNSJA scholarship winners 2024-25 (₹1 lakh each): PB Abhinandh (table tennis), KS Vhenisa Sree (archery), Muthumeena Vellasami (para athletics), Shameena Riaz (squash), S Nandhana (cricket), P Kamali (surfing), R Abinaya (athletics), RC Jithin Arjunan (athletics), A Takkshanth (chess) and RK Jayant (cricket).