Inter-state meet last chance saloon for worlds qualification

CHENNAI: ATHLETES from across the country have come here hoping to grab a final chance to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next month. The tension in the track and field area in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here is building, with athletes ensuring their preparations are on point. The qualification period for the blue-riband event ends on August 24, the day this meet concludes.
Only a handful of athletes including Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin) have qualified for the biennial meet but Avinash Sable (men's steeplechase) is already out of the season with an ACL issue. Some of the others to have met the mark via meeting the entry standards are Parul Chaudhary (women's steeplechase) and Praveen Chitravel (men's triple jump). It's possible that number can swell as athletes can also make it via ranking. In the previous edition in Hungary, India had sent a 27-member contingent. That number threatens to be lower, as this time, the relay team will not be sent due to injuries to main runners.
"Amoj (Jacob) is back from his injury, Vishal TK is good, Rajesh (Ramesh) is also back but does not have the style he had in Budapest," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair told reporters on Tuesday. "This has restricted the contingent to 15-17, but we still believe we may have 20 athletes," he added.
Long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar may make the bus via direct qualification (for which the mark is 8.27m). He continued to impress after his injury, with his recent leap of 8.13m at the World continental tour in Bhubaneswar on August 14. "There will be a good fight in the javelin throw finals between Sachin Yadav and Rohit Yadav. "Rohit is ready to throw beyond 85 metres, it remains to be seen here, as a strong fight is expected," he said.
Sachin (ranked 20th) is well placed within the qualification quota positions in the Road to Tokyo rankings and he needs a good performance to punch his ticket to Tokyo. "Yashvir's ranking is not in a safe position," he added.
National record holder in both 100m and 200m and sprinter Animesh Kujur is also another name expected to grace the tracks here. "He has earned his quota (ranked 42nd), but he has to perform here to improve his quota," he said.
Asian athletics champion in women's heptathlon, Nandini Agasara, has provisionally qualified, but her appearance remains uncertain. "She had suffered an injury to the elbow at the Asian meet in Korea, and has not trained for the last 15-20 days," he added.
Chithravel will use this opportunity to rewire his body before Tokyo and to put on a show for his folks from his hometown. "People from my village (in Thanjavur) and other districts will come here. I want to do something special for them," he said. He qualified with a record-equalling leap of 17.37m at the Federation Cup in Kochi earlier this year. Bettering his personal best will be Chithravel's aim at Tokyo. "When I keep improving, all will fall into place," he added.
Every athlete will be put to the limits under the humid conditions in Chennai. with increased stakes, it remains to be seen which athlete will make a career-defining mark in this five-day long meet.