Julio César Chávez Jr. deported to Mexico for alleged cartel ties and drug trafficking

MEXICO CITY: Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been deported to Mexico, where he’s wanted for alleged cartel ties, following his arrest in the US for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application.

Chávez was handed over by authorities and admitted to a prison outside of the city of Hermosillo, in the northern state of Sonora, an official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the news at her daily press conference.

“I understand he was deported. I don’t know if it was yesterday or this morning, but we were informed that he was arriving in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said.

Chávez, 39, had a warrant for his arrest in Mexico for alleged arms and drug trafficking and ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. Alejandro Gertz Manero, Mexico’s attorney general, said the investigation into Chávez started in 2019.

The boxer, who is the son of legendary Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez, was arrested July 3 days after his high-profile fight with Jake Paul in California.

Sheinbaum said after the arrest she hoped the boxer would be deported to face his charges.

Chávez’s father was a massive celebrity in the 1980s and ‘90s who mixed social circles with drug dealers and claimed to have been friends with drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes