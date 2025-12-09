Heartbroken India eye podium finish in FIH Junior WC

CHENNAI: The dream of reclaiming the FIH Men's Junior World Cup title might have been over, but hosts India will hope to at least finish on the podium and give the home fans something to cheer when they take on Argentina in the bronze medal match here on Wednesday.

India, who won their last title nine years back in 2016 in Lucknow, lost 1-5 to seven-time champions and title holders Germany in the semifinals on Sunday.

Heartbroken at missing out the title yet again, India would look to regroup, make amends of their mistakes and at least finish with a medal in the home tournament.

Two-time champions Argentina will, however, be a tough customer for India and they have already showed their prowess in the tournament.

Argentina, who won the title in 2005 and 2021, lost 1-2 in a closely contested semifinal against Spain and they too are hurt and desperate to finish the tournament on a high.

The Indians were simply hammered by the ruthless Germans in the semifinals.

The home team simply buckled under pressure and conceded soft goals, which they can't afford on Wednesday against Argentina if they want to stand on the podium.

The Indian backline was guilty of giving away possession easily, resulting in goals, while the forwards cut a sorry figure in front of the Germans after a superb show in the pool stages against lowly opponents.