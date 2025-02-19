Setting sails, seeing success: Story of sailor Shreya

For Chitresh, who does kite surfing himself and is training for the Olympics, it started as a part-time training with Shreya mid 2024. "Shreya had lots of information and knowledge in her head. But she was not able to transfer it into practical performance on water. She needed some more time on water and somebody to guide her to make the theoretical part into practical experience. So that was something that we worked on the most," Chitresh says.

Meanwhile, Suheim Sheikh, Telangana Sailing Association, who too has played a part in Shreya's journey, feels that the teenager is "highly coachable." "She is very, very smart, and highly determined and motivated. Without determination and motivation self, that would never, this kind of performance would never happen. The other thing is the amazing parental support. The father has found out who the best coaches in the world are, taken her to various countries, and consulted the father himself as a good mentor. He makes sure that she gets the finest South Indian food and knows exactly what she requires. All that matters a lot," says Sheik.

Ashok Thakkar, vice-president of Tamil Nadu Sailing Association, who saw Shreya at a summer camp years ago is thrilled to see her journey so far. "Any small improvement she showed was appreciated by her parents and that motivated her more. When you start winning your confidence goes up, once you get it right, winning becomes easy. I think Shreya trained her mind to work for the entire race period," said Thakkar.

As Shreya is coming up the ranks, several of her travels to the events are still self-funded with Sheik, among others, playing their part. For now, Shreya is taking small steps forward with her focus on the Worlds in Slovenia. "I want to do really well in the Worlds in Slovenia and the Asian Championship in Oman and then to try and hopefully try and get an invite to the IOC Regatta," she signs off.