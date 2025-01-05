Three share lead in Chennai Open chess meet

CHENNAI: Second-seeded Grandmaster Siddharth Jagadeesh of Singapore, Grandmaster Iniyan Pa of Tamil Nadu and Goa International Master Vaz Ethan shared the lead with four points each at the end of the fourth round of the 15th Chennai Open International GM Chess Tournament.

Equitas Bank triumph

C Karthik’s 52 propelled Equitas Bank to beat Apollo Tyres by 22 runs in the final of the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league cum knock-out tournament.Brief scores: Equitas Bank 185/5 in 30 ovs (Gopinath 25, C Karthik 52, Srivatsan 46 n.o, Moideen 26 n.o; Arun 3/50) bt Apollo Tyres 163/7 in 30 ovs (Arunkimar 31, C Kubendran 37; Michael Antony 3/35). MoM: C Karthik.

TN women win

S Rinaaz’s 92 came in handy for Tamil Nadu women to beat Jharkhand by 51 runs in the BCCI Women Under 19 one dayers played at The Daly College, Indore. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 212/6 in 50 ovs (M Anurakini 79, S Rinaaz 92, Vrishti Kumari 3/37) bt Jharkhand 161 in 43.4 ovs (Priyanka Luthra 38).

Hari Nishaanth shines

Riding on C Hari Nishaanth’s 66, Coimbatore thrashed Dindigul by seven wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA-SS Rajan Trophy played at Coimbatore.

Brief scores: S/Fs: Coimbatore: Dindigul 147/7 in 20 ovs (K Aashiq 41; P Saravana Kumar 4/20) lost to Coimbatore 148/3 in 18.3 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 66, J Suresh Kumar 58).

Raghav impresses

All round display by E Raghav’s (3/28; 74) was the feature of Govt. Boy’s HSS, Walaja’s five-wicket win over IDA Scudder, Vellore in the Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 meet.

Brief scores: IDA Scudder, Vellore 155/9 in 20 ovs (MR Abhishek Keerthan 65; E Raghav 3/28) lost to Govt. Boy’s HSS, Walaja 156/5 in17.3 ovs (E Raghav 74 n.o).