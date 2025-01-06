Award recognition motivates players even more: Sanjay
CHENNAI: At 23, Sanjay was the youngest member of the Indian hockey team that won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. His efforts were duly recognised by the awards panel for the National Sports Awards 2024 as he received the Arjuna Award. The defender, currently representing Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League, spoke with this daily about the impact of this award, his humble beginnings and the ongoing competition. Excerpts:
On receiving the Arjuna Award
I was not aware that it was supposed to come out this early in the year. When I found out that I had received the Arjuna Award, I was delighted and proud. It is always a great feeling to contribute to a team's success, but when you get an award for that, it's even more special. I feel like this is one of the best recognitions a player can get after winning a medal for your country. It motivates us players to do even better in the future and bring more medals. This will fuel our hard work even more and motivate us to change the colour of the medal when we get the opportunity.
On his support system
My family has supported me right from the time I started hockey. There was no pressure for me to do academically well or get a job to support them. They kept me away from tensions off the court. Along with my family, local coaches also supported me from the beginning. Then I moved to Chandigarh and spent 8-10 years learning hockey from there. When I made it to India camp, there were more opportunities for me to learn from some of the best players and coaches. I cannot thank my Olympic teammates and support staff enough. It is because of them we won the medal in Paris and I could receive the Arjuna Award. I want to dedicate the award to my entire support system.
On Chandigarh Hockey Academy
In 2011, I got selected through the trials at the Chandigarh Hockey Academy. I was around 10 years old then and I still practice there. I have learned my basics from there but more importantly, I took my lessons in discipline from the seniors. We used to have many Indian players practice at the academy and what better experience than watching them in action? You get to nitpick their mannerisms and what makes them the best players in the country. I have received so many tips and tricks of trade from the likes of Gagandeep Singh and Gurjinder Singh who used to train at the academy. I think all of that is helping me grow even today.
On his coach Rajinder Sihag
When I started, there was a lack of good quality equipment. He was the first one to provide me with the equipment I needed. He would get mad if I missed going to practice for any reason. He has guided me throughout my career.
On his experience with Lancers
We are playing alongside some of the best players in the world in the Hockey India League. I have been able to pick up so many things by just observing the way these players handle themselves — whether it is at the dinner table or in the team meetings. We have a few legends of our game in our squad and it is a surreal experience to share this experience with them. We have Belgium's Alexander Hendrickx and Arthur Van Doren in our squad. I feel very privileged that I have this opportunity to learn from these two players. I think, for the up-and-coming players, this is the best opportunity to prove their talent. Maybe, many of them will get the opportunity to play for India if they do well here.