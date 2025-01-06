Award recognition motivates players even more: Sanjay

CHENNAI: At 23, Sanjay was the youngest member of the Indian hockey team that won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. His efforts were duly recognised by the awards panel for the National Sports Awards 2024 as he received the Arjuna Award. The defender, currently representing Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League, spoke with this daily about the impact of this award, his humble beginnings and the ongoing competition. Excerpts:

On receiving the Arjuna Award

I was not aware that it was supposed to come out this early in the year. When I found out that I had received the Arjuna Award, I was delighted and proud. It is always a great feeling to contribute to a team's success, but when you get an award for that, it's even more special. I feel like this is one of the best recognitions a player can get after winning a medal for your country. It motivates us players to do even better in the future and bring more medals. This will fuel our hard work even more and motivate us to change the colour of the medal when we get the opportunity.

On his support system

My family has supported me right from the time I started hockey. There was no pressure for me to do academically well or get a job to support them. They kept me away from tensions off the court. Along with my family, local coaches also supported me from the beginning. Then I moved to Chandigarh and spent 8-10 years learning hockey from there. When I made it to India camp, there were more opportunities for me to learn from some of the best players and coaches. I cannot thank my Olympic teammates and support staff enough. It is because of them we won the medal in Paris and I could receive the Arjuna Award. I want to dedicate the award to my entire support system.