Signs of promise and more from Satwik, Chirag

CHENNAI: The gun duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinal of the season-opening Malaysia Open (Super 1000) in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. The usually ebullient partnership calmly went about their business before despatching locals, Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo, 26-24, 21-15 across 50 minutes. They will next face South Korea's Won Ho Kim and Seung Jae Seo for a place in Sunday's final.

Just after the final point played itself out in the match's second stanza — an unforced error by a Malaysian racquet after a short rally — the Indian pair shook hands without much gusto. Another match ticked. A chore completed. Going into the semifinals to kick-start a year just after the Olympic-sized disappointment in Paris.

Post their below par return in the French capital last August, they took some time out (this is only their second competition and first since the China Open last November) to heal. They also parted ways with Mathias Boe, who had made the pair an almost all-conquering, always hungry machine capable of owning most badminton arenas around the world (it was under his watch that the pair became World No 1 apart from helping the country win the Thomas Cup in 2022).

Just after the Olympics, when the true elite come back into competition, it can be a bit so-so for multiple reasons. One, because they have to stop ruminating about the past and look towards the future. Two, the body and mind can take some time to go again after the familiar but unforgiving four-year cycle of pain in exchange for ultimate glory.

When viewed through that prism, the top Indian doubles pair can already be pretty happy with how they have started the season. It's what they said after they ousted a Malaysian pair for a second straight day. "I don't think we could have started on a better note," the pair told BWF after the win on Friday. "We want to go deep into the tournament."