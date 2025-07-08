After record run of losses in Euro leg, India hockey coach Fulton seeks Asia No 1 spot

CHENNAI: INDIA men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton on Tuesday took full responsibility for India's poor run in the European leg of the Pro League which ended their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup through the competition. He vowed to 'fix' things with a perfect show at the Asia Cup to secure a spot.
India were third with 15 points after eight home games in Bhubaneswar but could only add three more during the European stretch to finish eighth in the nine-team league. "We have to man up and be accountable. I want to fix it. And they know they can fix it."
India needed to top the Pro League table to book a direct World Cup berth, but instead, they slumped to a record seven-match losing streak - The longest ever for the Indian men's team in any competition. "It was quite a frustrating time for us because we expected to win some of those games and we didn't," he said. "We had a break, reflected, we looked at areas that we want to improve, and a lot of it comes down to small moments, restarts, a little bit of defending, a little bit of outletting under high pressure, and then penalty corner defence, penalty corner attack. It's always where it makes the biggest difference.
India's immediate priority is to make amends in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Rajgir from August 27-September 7 and to remain No 1 in Asia. The winners will secure direct qualification for the 2026 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, set to begin from August 14. "That's our priority for the year, 100%. We start (the) camp next Monday (July 14) and then we go all the way through till the tournament in August and in September," he said. "We want to stay No 1 in Asia so we've got a lot of good teams wanting to win this tournament to get direct qualification," he said.
India skipper Harmanpreet Singh suffered a finger injury in the European Leg. This has prompted the think tank to manage his workload. Fulton stressed the importance of it going forward, especially with a packed calendar leading into the World Cup and Asian Games. "It's still a long way away but we've got to focus now on the next two months and get ready for this Asia Cup with Harman."
Finding backup drag-flickers remains a priority too. "I think there's a short and long-term view on this. Because obviously, Harman's not going to play for the national team forever. But while he's here, how do we find someone who can support him? Obviously, Amit (Rohidas) has a different skill set. He can flick and he can hit. Jugraj has a good flick," he added.
The India 'A' team, which is currently playing fixtures in Europe will also be monitored for potential additions to the main squad.