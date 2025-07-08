After record run of losses in Euro leg, India hockey coach Fulton seeks Asia No 1 spot

CHENNAI: INDIA men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton on Tuesday took full responsibility for India's poor run in the European leg of the Pro League which ended their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup through the competition. He vowed to 'fix' things with a perfect show at the Asia Cup to secure a spot.

India were third with 15 points after eight home games in Bhubaneswar but could only add three more during the European stretch to finish eighth in the nine-team league. "We have to man up and be accountable. I want to fix it. And they know they can fix it."

India needed to top the Pro League table to book a direct World Cup berth, but instead, they slumped to a record seven-match losing streak - The longest ever for the Indian men's team in any competition. "It was quite a frustrating time for us because we expected to win some of those games and we didn't," he said. "We had a break, reflected, we looked at areas that we want to improve, and a lot of it comes down to small moments, restarts, a little bit of defending, a little bit of outletting under high pressure, and then penalty corner defence, penalty corner attack. It's always where it makes the biggest difference.