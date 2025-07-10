Bhanu powers Villianur to win vs Karaikal

CHENNAI: VILLIANUR Mohit Kings continued their winning run, after beating Karikal Kniights in the Pondicherry Premier League at the Siechem Stadium on Thursday. Bhanu Anand (79) led the chase of 153.
Put to bat first, Karaikal failed to get a good start. The top-order failed to get a good start. Middle order batters Vikneshwaran Marimuthu(48 n.o) and Ankit Sharma (55 n.o) took the team to a total of 152.
Apart from the brief blip where two were dismissed for none, Villianur's chase was a comfortable affair.
In the earlier fixture, Jashwanth Sreeram's sensational 92-run inning, and explosive cameos from Krishna Pandey(37, 15b) and skipper Nitin Pranaav (40, 18b) were instrumental in Ossudu Accord Warriors 72-run win over Mahe Megalo Strikers.
Put to bat first, Opener Jashwanth got off to a good start, before having to take the cautious route. It was Pandey and Pranaav who were proactive while Jashwanth stuck with a balanced approach
Chasing 215, Holders Mahe failed to build from a good start and folded for 143 runs in 15.2 overs.
Brief scores: Villianur 153/5 in 18.3 ovs (B Anand 79; A Sharma 3/23,) bt Karaikal 152/4 in 20 ovs (A Sharma 55, D Rohit 1/3); Ossudu 215/7 in 20 ovs (J Shreeram 92, N Pranaav 40) bt Mahe 143 all out in 15.2 ovs (K Ambikapathy 63, S Desal 3/11)