Bhanu powers Villianur to win vs Karaikal

CHENNAI: VILLIANUR Mohit Kings continued their winning run, after beating Karikal Kniights in the Pondicherry Premier League at the Siechem Stadium on Thursday. Bhanu Anand (79) led the chase of 153.

Put to bat first, Karaikal failed to get a good start. The top-order failed to get a good start. Middle order batters Vikneshwaran Marimuthu(48 n.o) and Ankit Sharma (55 n.o) took the team to a total of 152.

Apart from the brief blip where two were dismissed for none, Villianur's chase was a comfortable affair.