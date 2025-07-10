India Hockey probables announced for OZ tour and Asia Cup

BENGALURU: HOCKEY India on Thursday named a 33-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp, which will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre at Kengeri from 14th July to 7th August.

The upcoming camp is a crucial preparatory phase for the Indian team as they gear up for two major international assignments—the Australia tour and the all-important Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, scheduled to take place from 29th August to 7th September. The winner of the Asia Cup will earn direct qualification for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026.

The goalkeeping unit remains unchanged with Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar continuing their roles between the posts. India’s defensive line will be marshalled by Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, and Yashdeep Siwach. The midfield features a balance of youth and experience, comprising Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Rajinder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Shamsher Singh. The forward line has plenty of firepower with Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, and Angad Bir Singh all being part of the camp.