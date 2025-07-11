Other

PPL: Holders Mahe slump to defeat again

White Town Giants inflict lose on Pondichery Premier League holders; Yanam win five wicket thriller in earlier fixture
PONDICHERRY: PONDICHERRY Premier League holders Mahe Megalo Strikers slumped to another defeat, this time at the hands of the White Town Giants in the league stage at the Siechem Stadium on Friday.

Apart from Ajay Rohera's 85 run-knock, Mahe's batting lacked the punch to chase the target of 202.

In the earlier fixture, Yanam Royals won a five-wicket thriller against Ossudu Accord Warriors thanks to V Bhardwaj's (59) resillient knock.

Brief scores: Yanam 174/5 in 19.5 ovs (V Bhardwaj 59) bt Ossudu 172/6 in 20 ovs (K Pandey 61); White Town 201/6 in 20 ovs (N S Kangayan 61) bt Mahe 176 all out in 19.2 ovs (A Rohera 85, A Tunda 4/31)

