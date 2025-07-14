Asian champ Yarraji undergoes successful knee surgery to repair ACL

CHENNAI: TWO months after a blistering run at the Asian Athletics Championships at Gumi in May, Jyoti Yarraji finds herself in the medical room, again.
After recovering from a hip flexor injury last year, the Asian Champion and National record holder in 100m hurdles suffered a setback a fortnight ago, this time injuring her knee. This is her second significant injury in less than a year.
On Monday, she announced that she successfully underwent a surgery to repair an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear on her right knee.
"Hello everyone, I'm happy to share that this Friday, I successfully underwent a successful surgery to repair an ACL tear on my right knee with Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. The past few weeks have been tough for me, as this injury has stopped me from doing what I love the most," she posted on social media.
An ACL tear will take around six months to recover, meaning Yarraji's bid for a spot in September's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo is all but gone. Before the injury struck her, she was having a high chance of qualifying for the Worlds, though she has not breached the direct qualification time of 12.73 second.Her 12.96s effort while winning gold in the Asian meet in May has put her among the athletes who can make it to the Worlds meet in Tokyo through the world ranking quota.
"The journey to a stronger version of me starts now and I'm going to put in my 100% and more to be back on track soon," said the athlete from Andhra Pradesh.
At the start of the 2025 season, she tweaked her technique, switching from a seven-stride approach to her original eight-stride approach, which she believes will reduce injury risk.
She won gold in 100m hurdles and 200m race in the Uttarakhand National Games in February, bagged the top spot in the 100m hurdles in the Federation Cup before defending her Asian Championships title. Her last title was in the Taiwan Athletics Open on June 7