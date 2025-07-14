Asian champ Yarraji undergoes successful knee surgery to repair ACL

"Hello everyone, I'm happy to share that this Friday, I successfully underwent a successful surgery to repair an ACL tear on my right knee with Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. The past few weeks have been tough for me, as this injury has stopped me from doing what I love the most," she posted on social media.

An ACL tear will take around six months to recover, meaning Yarraji's bid for a spot in September's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo is all but gone. Before the injury struck her, she was having a high chance of qualifying for the Worlds, though she has not breached the direct qualification time of 12.73 second.Her 12.96s effort while winning gold in the Asian meet in May has put her among the athletes who can make it to the Worlds meet in Tokyo through the world ranking quota.

"The journey to a stronger version of me starts now and I'm going to put in my 100% and more to be back on track soon," said the athlete from Andhra Pradesh.