MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways get big win, Army edge NCOE Bhopal

CHENNAI: A STRONG Railways team proved too good for Maharashtra who posted a 4-2 win in a Pool A match in the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Monday.

Gursahibjit Singh sounded the boards to put Railways ahead in the 18th minute with a field goal. Ganesh Patil equalised in the 32nd minute for Maharashtra, finding the back of the net with a shot from a penalty corner. With less than eight minutes to go for the hooter, Darshan Gawkar put Railways in the lead in the 53rd minute with a sharp field goal. Sheshe Gowda beat the Maharashtra custodian when the Railways won a penalty stroke in the 56th minute. Shanmugam P rounded out the tally in the 57th minute with a field effort to make it 4-1. Maharashtra scored late to reduce the margin to 2-4.

In the second match of the day in the same pool, Indian Army beat SAI NCOE, Bhopal 1-0 in a lacklustre affair. The game saw Akshay Dubey go ahead in the opening minute when he converted from a penalty corner. Results: Pool A: Railways 4 (G Singh 18', D Gawkar 53', Sheshe Gowda B M 56', Shanmugam P 57') bt Maharashtra 2 (G Patil 32', R Patil 57'); Indian Army 1(A Dubey 15') bt NCOE Bhopal 0.