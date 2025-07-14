MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways get big win, Army edge NCOE Bhopal

CHENNAI: A STRONG Railways team proved too good for Maharashtra who posted a 4-2 win in a Pool A match in the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Monday.
Gursahibjit Singh sounded the boards to put Railways ahead in the 18th minute with a field goal. Ganesh Patil equalised in the 32nd minute for Maharashtra, finding the back of the net with a shot from a penalty corner. With less than eight minutes to go for the hooter, Darshan Gawkar put Railways in the lead in the 53rd minute with a sharp field goal. Sheshe Gowda beat the Maharashtra custodian when the Railways won a penalty stroke in the 56th minute. Shanmugam P rounded out the tally in the 57th minute with a field effort to make it 4-1. Maharashtra scored late to reduce the margin to 2-4.
In the second match of the day in the same pool, Indian Army beat SAI NCOE, Bhopal 1-0 in a lacklustre affair. The game saw Akshay Dubey go ahead in the opening minute when he converted from a penalty corner. Results: Pool A: Railways 4 (G Singh 18', D Gawkar 53', Sheshe Gowda B M 56', Shanmugam P 57') bt Maharashtra 2 (G Patil 32', R Patil 57'); Indian Army 1(A Dubey 15') bt NCOE Bhopal 0.
St. Bede's crowned U16 champs
Riding on Anirudh's three-fer, St. Bede's 'A' defeated Jeppiaar MHSS, Semmancheri by three wickets in the final of the TNCA city schools U16 tournament for the 'C Ramasamy Trophy.' Jeppiaar Offie Jasraj Suthar's 5 for 40 went in vain as he lacked support from the other bowlers. Brief scores: Jeppiaar MHSS Semmancheri 129 in 42.2 ovs (S Aggarwal 35, S Anirudh 3/18) lost to St. Bede's 133/7 in 34.2 ovs (R Tejesh Kumar 36, J Suthar 5/40).
Kabilan shines
In a Contrast to the aforementioned U16 tie, Kabilan J (86, n.o) helped Jeppiaar CBSE School beat St. Bede's 'B' by 82 runs in the
TNCA city schools U14 tournament for the 'B Somasundaram Trophy.'
Brief scores: Ramachandra Public School B 196/3 in 30 overs (D Keshav 59 n.o, Srejith Arunkumar 55 n.o) beat Akshar Arbol International School 38 in 19.4 overs. Don Bosco 'A' 251/4 in 30 ovs (Mayank Dhruva 87, Saif Ali 42, R Hema Harish 57 n.o) bt St Bede's Academy, Santhome 67 in 24.4 ovs (A Krish Aswanth 30, R Hema Harish 3/0). Jeppiaar CBSE School 168/4 in 26 ovs (Kabilan J 86 n.o., Naraindra 30, Anirudh S 3/28) bt St Bede's 'B' 86/5 in 26 ovs. St Patricks AIHSS Adyar 156 in 28.4 ovs (S Sanjay 76, N Dakshesh 5/18) lost to APL Global School 160/4 in 26.4 ovs (N Dakshesh 50). St. John's Public School 'A' Jalladianpet 252/6 in 30 ovs (Om Kumar 70, JP Mithran 88) bt Babaji Vidhyashram SSS, Sholinganallur 56 in 19.1 overs (Riswanth Krishna 3/7). Daniel Thomas MHSS 30 in 18.1 ovs (GJ Steve Darren 5/3) lost to Heartfulness International School NIOS 31/0 in 1.3 ovs. Fiitjee Global School 65 in 28.5 ovs lost to DAV SSS Mogappair 66/1 in 8.2 ovs.
Arfaz cracks ton
A Mohamad Arfaz's century (116) propelled Salem to post 239 for 7 in 90 overs against Kancheepuram on Day 1 of the final of the TNCA inter districts U14 tournament played at VB Nest grounds.
In reply, Kancheepuram were reeling at 15 or 4 at stumps.
Brief scores: Salem 239/7 in 90 ovs (A Mohd Arfaz 116) vs Kancheepuram 15/4 in 12.5 ovs.