India on roll: Divya leads all four into quarters of chess World Cup

CHENNAI: THERE will at least be one Indian in the semifinals of the women's chess World Cup. At the end of a dramatic three days of action in Batumi, all four Indians in the last 16 managed to advance to the last eight.

On Thursday night, all four went to sleep knowing the shorter time controls would decide their fate. Less than 24 hours later, they showed presence of mind, thinking on their feet and produced high-quality chess across Rapid and Blitz (in R Vaishali's case) to move to the next phase of the competition.

From an Indian perspective, the one-all Indian clash in the quarterfinals is symbolic as it represents the country's current vs. the future. D Harika, who will face Divya Deshmukh, showed gumption and grit in her tight win over Kateryna Lagno. Even before she won in the second batch of two-game Rapid tie-breaks. Even before Harika was done, Deshmukh, the Indian teen who has repeatedly displayed her class over the board, served a win for the ages to take out the second seed, Zhu Jiner.