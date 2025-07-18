India on roll: Divya leads all four into quarters of chess World Cup

CHENNAI: THERE will at least be one Indian in the semifinals of the women's chess World Cup. At the end of a dramatic three days of action in Batumi, all four Indians in the last 16 managed to advance to the last eight.
On Thursday night, all four went to sleep knowing the shorter time controls would decide their fate. Less than 24 hours later, they showed presence of mind, thinking on their feet and produced high-quality chess across Rapid and Blitz (in R Vaishali's case) to move to the next phase of the competition.
From an Indian perspective, the one-all Indian clash in the quarterfinals is symbolic as it represents the country's current vs. the future. D Harika, who will face Divya Deshmukh, showed gumption and grit in her tight win over Kateryna Lagno. Even before she won in the second batch of two-game Rapid tie-breaks. Even before Harika was done, Deshmukh, the Indian teen who has repeatedly displayed her class over the board, served a win for the ages to take out the second seed, Zhu Jiner.
She had led after the first day of the quarterfinal but lost with Black on Thursday. However, she prevailed at the first time of asking on Friday. After beating her more illustrious opponent, she said 'there was no time to overthink today (Friday),' in an interview to FIDE. It helped her as she had second guessed herself for vast swathes of the second round of the last 16 game on Thursday.
The last Indian to rubber-stamp her ticket to the next phase was R Vaishali. Her tie with Meruert Kamalidenova ebbed and flowed, with both players squandering advantages in the mini Rapid tiebreaks. When it went to Blitz, the Kazakh player had an edge but Vaishali kept fighting. First, she fought to survive before she fought to squeeze a win. The seasoned Koneru Humpy also managed to advance as she beat Alexandra Kosteniuk, a former women's world champion.
Results in last 16 (only Indians)
Divya Deshmukh bt Zhu Jiner 2.5-1.5, Koneru Humpy bt Alexandra Kosteniuk 2.5-1.5, D Harika bt Kateryna Lagno 3.5-2.5, R Vaishali bt Meruert Kamalidenova 4.5-3.5. Saturday's matches (only Indians; last eight first round): Deshmukh vs Harika, Humpy vs Yuxin Song, Vaishali vs Tan Zhongyi