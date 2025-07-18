McIlroy 'excited' for shot at homecoming British Open glory

PORTRUSH: Rory McIlroy said he will need to turn flashes of brilliance into firing on all cylinders for his final two rounds as he aims to win the British Open on home soil at Royal Portrush.

The Masters champion sits at three under par, five behind clubhouse leader Brian Harman, after the opening two days of his return to Northern Ireland.

After a rollercoaster first round that contained five birdies, four bogeys and a series of wild tee shots, McIlroy was more controlled on his way to a 69 on Friday.

"I feel like my game's definitely good enough to make a run," McIlroy told reporters. "I'm excited for the weekend.

"I've been somewhat close to my best over the first two days in little bits here and there. I'm going to need to have it all under control and have it sort of all firing over the weekend to make a run."

McIlroy has at least ensured he will be around for the weekend, in contrast to six years ago when he failed to make the cut at Portrush in the first staging of the British Open on the island of Ireland for 68 years.

The world number two said he felt both the pressure and the privilege of enjoying the "support of a nation" during his opening round on Thursday, but is trying to harness the atmosphere to bring out his best.

"It was 20 years ago that I played the North of Ireland here, and never in my wildest dreams did I think that I'd be coming back as a Grand Slam champion with the support of a nation behind me trying to win an Open Championship," added McIlroy.

"I count myself very grateful and very lucky that I'm in this position."