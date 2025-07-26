Rethin & Harshini crowned Champs in AITA tournament

CHENNAI: Young tennis talent Rethin Pranav rounded off what might be his last national level junior tennis tournament, as he breezed past Rishi Reddy of Karnataka in the men's singles final at the AITA - INDIUM tennis tournament at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam on Saturday. Second-seeded Rethin, who came in as the favourite, lived up to his name, as he won the first game 6-1, before going on to win the second game 6-2 to round off a show of dominance. Meanwhile, in the girls' singles final, Harshini Nagaraj of Karnataka fought hard to beat Sohini Sanjay Mohanty of Odisha. Winning the first set, Harshini went on to win the second set 6-4. In the wheelchair's final, V Sekhar of Karnataka beat Karthick Karunakaran of Tamil Nadu in a tiebreak. Down 4-6 in the first set, Sekhar came back with 7-5 win, and later dominated the tiebreak with a 10-1 score. In the women's wheelchair singles' final, KP Shilpa beat Prathima Rao in straight sets, in an all-Karnataka tie.

Results: Men: Rethin Pranav RS bt Rishi R(KA) 6-16-2; Women: Harshini N (KA) bt Sohini SM (OD) 7-5 6-4. Wheelchair - Men: V Shekar (KA) bt Karthick K 4-6 7-5 10-1; Women: K P Shilpa (KA) bt Prathima R (KA) 6-3 6-1.