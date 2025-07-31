F1 champion Max Verstappen says he's staying with Red Bull team for 2026

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says he is staying with the Red Bull team next year, ending months of speculation over his future.

“Some people just like to stir the pot, some people just like to create drama. But, for me, it’s always been quite clear, and also for next year," the four-time champion said Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"I’m discussing with the team already the plans — the things that we want to change for next year, so that means that I’m also staying with the team for next year.”

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull through 2028. At recent races he had deflected questions about whether he'd stay with the team next year, and there had been indications that a performance-related clause could allow him to exit the contract early. The details of any clause are not public.

Stability for Red Bull

His announcement brings some much-needed stability for Red Bull, less than a month after Christian Horner was removed from his role as Red Bull team principal after 20 years and replaced by Laurent Mekies. Verstappen last week dismissed the suggestion that Horner's firing would affect his decision on his future.

Red Bull is more dependent on Verstappen than any of F1's other leading teams are on any one driver. Of the 192 points Red Bull has scored this season, Verstappen contributed 185, while his teammate Yuki Tsunoda hasn't scored a point in the last six races.