Middle-distance runner Twinkle lands in dope net; faces 4 year ban

CHENNAI: IT is starting to be bit more frequent. Weeks after Sneha K had to be omitted from the Asian Athletics Championships team, middle distance runner Twinkle Chaudhary tested positive. According to the World Athletics anti-doping watchdog Athletics Integrity Unit(AIU), Twinkle tested positive for anabolic and androgenic steroid (AAS) Methyltestosterone. She was part of the team that travelled to Gumi in May and is understood to have been tested there.

This is another case of high-profile athletes, a national and international medallist testing positive after javelin thrower Shivpal Singh and quarter-miler Sneha this year.

Twinkle has been provisionally suspended. Interestingly, she competed in Taiwan and won silver and at the Asian meet she finished fourth. The event in Taiwan came after the meet in Gumi. At April's senior national federation athletics competition in Kochi, Twinkle represented Reliance and won the 800m with a timing of 2:00.71 (new meet record). It needs to be seen if the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had tested her. She has been provisionally suspended under World Anti-Doping Agency's anti-doping rule. She faces a maximum of four year ban for first offence.