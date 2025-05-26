Focus on building for Worlds at Asian athletics meet: Sumariwalla

For India, this time the long distance runners show more promise. Steeplechase exponent and national record holder Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary (steeplechase and 5000m), national record holder in 5000m and 10000m Gulveer Singh, who will be in action on Tuesday in the latter, are a few who are expected to do well. Sable won gold at the Asian Games (2023) in Hangzhou while Parul is the defending Asian meet champion. Gulveer had won bronze in the last edition in Bangkok.

However, the focus once again would be in the 400m. Rupal Chaudhary and Vithya Ramraj would begin their heats in their respective groups on Tuesday. They have the two best timings of the season among all the participants. In 400m men, there are two entries – 22-year-old TK Vishal with a personal best of 46.19s and 18-year-old (46.29s). Tejaswin Shankar who won a silver in decathlon at the Asian Games would look to finish at the same spot in his new discipline. His event starts Tuesday. For triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker (last edition gold medallist) and Praveen Chithravel it could be business as usual when they begin their event on Wednesday. Javelin thrower Annu Rani too will take the field in the final on Tuesday.

Speaking about 400m athletes, Sumariwalla said that there were cycles when India had been dominating in the 400m. “It’s all in cycles,” he said. “There will be a good set of athletes who will come and dominate and then another set will come. For example in 2004 (Asian meet) three girls qualified for the final. One need not get too disturbed by the cycles. We have a good set of long distance runners and Scott (Simmons; foreign coach) is here in Gumi. He did a good job with the long distance runners. We have had some misfortunes with the 400m but by world championships we will be building a very strong team. The 400m runners are all young and they are doing 3.02:00s and 3.02:00s (men’s). Only at the world championships last time they clocked 2.59.05s (Asian record set by Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh) but they always ran 3.01 or 3.01. These boys are 20-year-olds and they are 3.02 and 3.03. We will run below three minutes by the time world championships come.”