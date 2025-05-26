Indian athletes eye good show as Asian Athletics Championships begins on Tuesday

Schedule for Day 1 and Day 2 (India)

Tuesday

4:30 AM - 20km Race Walk Men Final - Servin Sebastian, Amit 5:30 AM - Decathlon 1 (100m) - Tejaswin Shankar 5:45 AM - High Jump Men Qualification- Sarvesh Kushare 5:50 AM - 1500m Men Round 1- Yoonus Shah 6:10 AM - 400m Men Round 1 - Jay Kumar and Vishal TK

6:15 AM - Decathlon 2 (Long Jump) - Tejaswin Shankar 6:50 AM - 400m Women Round 1 - Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj 8:05 AM - Decathlon 3 (Shot Put) - Tejaswin Shankar 11:05 AM - Decathlon 4 (High Jump) - Tejaswin Shankar 11:10 AM - Javelin Throw Women Final - Annu Rani 12:35 PM - 400m Women Semi-Final - Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj 12:50 PM - 10,000m men Final - Gulveer Singh, Sawan Barwal 1:45 PM - Decathlon 5 (400m) - Tejaswin Shankar.

Wednesday

6:30 AM - Decathlon 6 (100mH) - Tejaswin Shankar 6:35 AM - Long Jump Women Qualification - Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan 7:15 AM - Decathlon 7 (Discus Throw) - Tejaswin Shankar 7:30 AM - 100m Hurdles Women Round 1 - Jyothi Yarraji 8:05 AM - Mixed 4*400m Relay Qualification 8:45 AM - Decathlon 8 (Pole Vault) - Tejaswin Shankar 1:30 PM - Decathlon 9 (Javelin Throw) - Tejaswin Shankar 1:50 PM - Triple jump men Final - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker 2:20 PM - 400m women Final 2:30 PM - 1500m men Final 2:40 PM- 1500m women Final - Lili Das, Pooja 2:50 PM - 10,000m women Final - Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav, Seema 3:45 PM - Decathlon 10 (1500m men) Final 4:10 PM - 4x400m Mixed Relay Final.