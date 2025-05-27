In-form Gulveer runs to 10,000m glory at Asian meet

CHENNAI: GULVEER Singh has continued his golden run this year. The national record holder in both 5000 metres (12:59.77s, Feb 2025) and 10,000 metres (27:00.22s, Mar 2025) added another feather to his cap by winning India's first gold medal in the 10,000m with a timing of 28:38.63 seconds at the Asian Athletics Championship in Gumi, South Korea on Tuesday.

This year Gulveer has been in domineering form and he credits it to a lot of hard work and exposure trips to the United States. He has been training at Colorado Springs under India's foreign middle and long distance coach Scott Simmons and that according to him has helped him improve his timing. He has massively improved his record from the 2023 Asian meet in Bangkok where he had clocked 29:53.69s.

In fact, tracing his progression is quite interesting. In November 2022 he had a personal best of 28:54.29 and in 2023 it was down to 28:17.21. In the last couple of years he has been spending more time in the US and the progress seemed quite visible. In 2024 his best was 27:14.88, bettered more than a minute and in 2025 he has hit his best strides.

"Training under the coach (Scott) and practising with Kenyans and Ethiopians impacted me positively," he told this daily from Gumi. "There has been good feedback and everything has helped me improve."