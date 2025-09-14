Terrance Crawford shocks Canelo Alvarez to claim historic undisputed super middleweight world title

LAS VEGAS: Terence Crawford stunned Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to claim the undisputed super middleweight world boxing crown on Saturday, becoming the first man to win undisputed titles in three weight divisions.

In a fight of razor-thin margins, Crawford poured it on in the closing rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory, improving his unblemished record to 42-0 with 31 knockouts

Crawford, 37, had jumped up two weight categories to vie for history, having already counted undisputed titles at super lightweight and welterweight among his titles in four weight divisions.

He silenced critics who claimed his sparkling resume was packed with sub-standard opponents and quieted a raucously pro-Alvarez crowd of 70,482 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.