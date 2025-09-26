India clinches four medals at Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton

NEW DELHI: India emerged the top performer at the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton Competition in Kuala Lumpur by clinching one gold and three silver medals in various events.

In the September 16 to 20 championship at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara, Chanvi Sharma was the standout performer, winning gold in the women's singles event and adding a silver in women's doubles alongside partner Sujita Sukumaran, a press release from Special Olympics Bharat stated.

Ankit Dalal claimed silver in men's singles and doubled his tally with another silver in the men's doubles, partnering Amal Biju.

The High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, B N Reddy, also met the athletes at the closing ceremony to congratulate them.

The competition brought together 80 players from 10 countries.