Two HPDs shortlisted, new chief coach applications sought ahead of Asian Games

CHENNAI: Indian athletics could head into a new era as they may have a new chief coach and two High Performance directors for both senior and junior programs. With more than a month to go for the Asian Games in Japan, the Athletics Federation of India has posted an advertisement on its website calling for applications for the post of chief coach. India’s current chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair’s tenure is set to expire after the Games and as per rule, the AFI has sought applications from interested candidates.

If senior officials are to be believed, two new HPDs could also be appointed soon. It is learnt that a German expert has been shortlisted for the senior team and another from the United Kingdom would oversee the junior programme. The AFI had been looking for HPDs for quite some time and apparently the final agreements need to be signed. As for new chief coach, Nair had been in the hot seat for about six years and had been an integral part of the team since Bahadur Singh resigned in June 2020. Nair was appointed the chief coach in December that year. He was 62 years old then and a World Athletics Level-5 coach.

A top AFI official said that they have invited applications because they need to appoint a coach again. Though there is a possibility that Nair may be given an extension or reappointed but according to officials, it will be evaluated after scrutinising the applications. There are indications that Nair may be replaced but a final decision will be taken later. A top AFI official said that he may not be continue. “There could be someone else who will come in as chief coach, we don’t know,” the official added. Age is one factor that may not be helping Nair, either.