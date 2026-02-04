Hold elections without delay: World Equestrian body to EFI

CHENNAI: The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has directed the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) to hold the elections without delay. The FEI has taken note of India's new National Sports Governance Act 2025 that has come to force from January 1 and has asked the EFI to change their constitution accordingly.

The EFI has been courting trouble with governance issues and subsequent court cases. The federation is headed by acting president Jagat Singh. Jaiveer Singh is the secretary general and it is understood that the house is divided.

According to a letter sent by the FEI, like all federations, "EFI too must fully comply with the provisions of this Act and take immediate steps to align their constitutions, institutional processes, operations, and governance structures with this framework."

The FEI has advised the EFI to democratically elect the executive committee and that will ensure smooth governance of the federations. The EFI EC should form a committee to amend the constitution and fully comply with the National Sports Governance Act. Hold general body meeting and subsequent election under the new constitution.

It is learnt that the EFI, however, has not given a positive reply. Acting president apparently acknowledged receiving the letter and has been aligning the constitution as per sports policy. The EFI also pointed out that the matter is sub-judiced in court. It needs to be seen if EFI conducts election soon.