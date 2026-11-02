Asian champ & Worlds medallist in U17 category may be debarred from selection trials for being overage

CHENNAI: A wrestler, who is reigning Asian champion and also a 2026 World Championships medallist in his age group, might not be allowed to compete in the selection trials for the next international event. His age seems to be the reason. The U17 Asian Championships was held in Da Nang, Vietnam in May earlier this year while the U17 World Championships was staged in Baku Azerbaijan three months later.

Interestingly, the freestyle wrestler was found to be overage before the selection trials held to pick the teams for the U17 Asian and Worlds. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) reviewed the history of his Aadhaar updates and found he had updated his birth year. The federation, somehow, allowed him to compete in the two meets then but the latest circular issued by the body clearly states such relaxation would not be given this time.

And he was not the only exception as quite a few wrestlers were allowed then to compete despite discrepancies in their age records for reasons better known to the federation. "On reviewing his Aadhaar updates, it was found that he reduced his age by two years. But he produced the birth certificate, which stated that he is 16. Given the circumstances, he and a few others were allowed to compete in the U17 Asian and World meets on one time basis. But they were told that they will not be allowed for the future tournaments," a WFI source told this daily.

However, now all of those wrestlers will be ineligible to compete in the trials for the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships (U17, U20 and Senior ) scheduled in Polokwane, South Africa from December 4 to 6. The trials for U17 and U20 women will be held at the IG Stadium in New Delhi on November 6. SAI's regional centre in Lucknow will host the trials for U17 and U20 men on the same day.