No Instagram & YouTube, second-hand bow from father's savings: Making of Asiad gold medallist archer Kumkum

CHENNAI: Adolescence is a time when children grow by exploring, making mistakes, and learning from them. But for 17-year-old recurve archer Kumkum Anil Mohod, it's all about seeking perfection, no matter what. Given the hard yard she has put in over the years, the teenager, along with Kirti and Ankita Bhakat, on Friday scripted history by beating favourites South Korea in the women's team event final to win gold and qualify for the Olympics in 2028. But she is still not satisfied. After winning silver in the mixed event with Dhiraj Bommadevara, Kumkum has another shot at gold in the individual event. The quarterfinals is set to begin on Saturday.

After winning two medals, she first dialled coach Praful Dange. "She said, 'sorry, sir, I couldn't do well in the mixed team (final), otherwise there was no issue,'" Dhange told this daily on Friday.

That mindset mostly comes from her coach's philosophy. “I keep telling her – whatever you have to do, you have to do it at this age. As you grow older, as your age increases, your responsibilities will also increase, and your focus might also get diverted,” said Dange.

Dange, who has trained Kumkum for eight years, lauded her dedication. “Whatever task she is given, she completes it 101%, the whole day's task, no matter how late it is. If she has to reach the ground at 6 AM, she will reach by 6 AM. Sometimes she even reaches before me. That's why her result is showing now. I told her that we have to keep this exact mindset until the Los Angeles Olympics,” he said.

In this age of social media, when it has become trendy to have accounts on every available platform, Kumkum is an exception. “For three years, I've kept myself away from Facebook, and on Insta(gram), she doesn't even have an account. I told her too that if you want to progress and achieve something big, you will have to avoid all these things. Now, she has even deleted her YouTube account,” Dange said.