Two-stage selection trials for wrestling World Championships

CHENNAI: Keeping in mind the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Japan, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) decided to hold two-stage selection trials for the Senior World Championships. The Worlds is scheduled in Astana, Kazakhstan from October 24 to November 1. The Asian Games will begin on September 19 with the wrestling competitions scheduled between September 30 and October 3.

As per the WFI's circular, the trials for women wrestlers will be held on September 14 at the IG Stadium, New Delhi. The women wrestlers are camping at the venue. Similarly, the men's trials will be organised the next day at the Regional SAI Centre in Lucknow, where both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers are camping for months.

Selection trials in six Olympic weight categories will be held on the above-mentioned dates. The trials in non-Olympic weight categories will be held a week after these competitions, read the circular.

"As the 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to be held at the end of this month, the wrestlers selected to represent the country in it may not be able to participate in the selection trials due to the possibility of sustaining injuries. Accordingly, it has been decided that the wrestlers securing first position in their respective weight categories in the selection trials scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th September shall be required to participate in a final trial against the wrestlers selected for the Asian Games," said the circular.

The Asian Games-bound wrestlers can compete in the trials if they want and if they finish first then there will be no further trials. "However, this provision will not be applicable to the 86kg weight category in freestyle and 130kg weight category in Greco-Roman. In these weight categories, the wrestlers securing the first position in the selection trials scheduled for 15th September will be selected to represent the country at the Senior World Championships," added the circular.

Notably, the wrestlers selected for the Asian Games in these two weight categories were later suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing dope tests.

The circular also mentions the eligibility criteria for the wrestlers, who can compete in the selection trials.