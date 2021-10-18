STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abu Dhabi T10: Chris Gayle among 32 players featuring in ICC T20 World Cup get drafted

The Abu Dhabi T10 will be played in the UAE capital from November 19 to December 4, starting five days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

Published: 18th October 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle (File Photo)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: As many as 32 players, who have been drafted in the Abu Dhabi T10 franchises for the fifth season of the tournament, will be in action for their respective countries in the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup.

Explosive players such as Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Obed Mccoy, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein and Andre Fletcher will light up the stadium for the defending champions West Indies in the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the likes of Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid and Jason Roy are set to lead England's challenge.

Hazratullah Zazai, Qais Ahmed and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will represent Afghanistan, while Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga will play for the 2014 ICC World T20 champions Sri Lanka.

Destructive players such as Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Joshua Little will represent Ireland, while Mohammed Saifuddin will feature in the Bangladesh team and David Wiese will play for the Namibia team in the T20 showpiece.

Abu Dhabi T10 series is the world's only 10-over cricket tournament officially sanctioned by the ICC and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board.

