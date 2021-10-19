STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup

Love having MS Dhoni in dressing room as he brings sense of calm: KL Rahul

Rahul is all set to open with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup where India will start against Pakistan on Sunday, Oct 24.

Published: 19th October 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Picking Mahendra Singh Dhoni's brain is on KL Rahul's checklist for the next few weeks as he wants to utilise every bit of advice from Team India's mentor, who, according to the opener, always instils a sense of calm into the dressing room.

Rahul, who is all set to open with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup where India will start against Pakistan on Sunday, said that there couldn't have been a better "mentor" than Dhoni on what promises to be a tough journey.

"Obviously, MS Dhoni (being) back with the team feels amazing because we have played under him and we have looked towards him as a mentor even when he was our captain," Rahul, who scored a fine half-century in the warm-up game against England, said during a Clubhouse session on 10 years of Red Bull Campus Cricket.

Dhoni has often been described as an emotion by the observers and fans of the game, an emotion that binds everyone and above all, the Indian dressing room.

Rahul endorsed this view, describing him as the man everyone looks up to.

"We loved having him in the dressing room when he was the captain. We loved the calmness. We have all looked up to him to help us out, to have him here is amazing. This gives us a sense of calmness, I have enjoyed spending time with him in the first two to three days and it has been a lot of fun. Looking forward to chewing his brain about cricket, captaincy and all things cricket," he added.

Dhoni has recently led Chennai Super Kings to a fourth IPL title and there is a chance that he would come back one last time in 2022 and play in front of his home crowd at the Chepauk.

"None of us are sure that IPL 2021 final was his last game," Rahul said.

Rahul feels that despite on the other side of 40, the former skipper can hit the farthest sixes beating some of the muscular youngsters.

"I think Dhoni can give any of us stiff competition, he definitely is a guy who can hit the ball farthest, he is very strong and he is good (while running) between the wickets. He looks the fittest, it is good fun to have him," Rahul added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KL Rahul KL Rahul about Dhoni ICC T20 World Cup
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp