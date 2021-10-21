STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: All-round show from Shakib takes Bangladesh to Super 12s

Bangladesh, with a net run rate of +1.733 and four points in the kitty, ensured a place among the elite teams after a shocking opening game defeat against Scotland

Published: 21st October 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AL AMERAT: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan decimated minnows Papua New Guinea with a superb all-round performance as Bangladesh qualified for the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup with a crushing 84-run victory on Thursday.

Bangladesh, with a net run rate of +1.733 and four points in the kitty, ensured a place among the elite teams after a shocking opening game defeat against Scotland.

The 'Tigers' first posted an imposing 181/7, as they rode on skipper Mahmudullah's blazing 50 off 28 balls and Shakib's aggressive 46 off 37 balls.

Shakib then showed why he is Bangladesh's greatest ever cricketer with a brilliant spell of 4/9 in his four-over spell as Papua New Guinea were all-out for 97 in 19.3 overs.

"Obviously, it was a setback, the first game (vs Scotland), but in the T20 format the team that is better on the day wins.

But now the pressure is off and we can play expressively," Shakib, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', said after the game.

"It's not an easy format to get back into form, but luckily I'm getting more chance to bat up the order. A little tired, I've been playing non-stop cricket for the last five-six months, it's been a long season for me. But hopefully I can pull this tournament off," he sounded confident.

Skipper Mahmudullah, who himself played a captain's knock was happy to see the intent of his players in the last two games which they won convincingly.

"I think it was much-needed. The way that we wanted to play, the intent was there from the batters. Having said that I think the wicket was better in comparison, so the batters did well to get 180," Mahmudullah said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Mahmudullah however feels that Powerplay batting is still a concern for Bangladesh.

"I think the two things we've been concerned about are the first six overs with bat and ball. If we get a good start, we can capitalise, so I think we need to improve on that. I've said it before - we're much more skilled hitters than big hitters. So we need to find the bowlers we can take on on that particular day and we need to figure that out and communicate with the others as experienced batters," the skipper said.

Chasing 182, Papua New Guinea was never on course for a comfortable chase.

They lost openers Lega Siaka (5) and skipper Assad Vala (6), cheaply, as they slipped to 13/2.

It was a procession for PNG batters, as Shakib, the wily-old fox, snared two wickets in the 5th over, as Bangladesh was eyeing a massive victory after reducing the opposition to 14/4.

While Shakib scalped another two, he was well complimented by young off-spinner Mahedi Hasan (1/20), as the inexperience of PNG batters came to the fore and they were reduced to 29/7.

The lower order did resist the inevitable but by then Bangladesh had booked their Super 12s berth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp