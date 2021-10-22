STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup

Scotland qualify for Super 12s with unbeaten record, beat Oman by 8 wickets in T20 World Cup

Besides Scotland, Bangladesh also qualified for the Super 12s from the group by finishing second with four points.

Published: 22nd October 2021 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Scotland batsman Matthew Cross (L) celebrates with teammate Richie Berrington for scoring the winning runs at the end of the T20 World Cup match between Oman and Scotland in Muscat.

Scotland batsman Matthew Cross (L) celebrates with teammate Richie Berrington for scoring the winning runs at the end of the T20 World Cup match between Oman and Scotland in Muscat. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AL AMERAT:  An impressive Scotland crushed Oman by eight wickets to register their third consecutive win in the first round and qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage by topping Group B here on Thursday.

Scotland, who had stunned Bangladesh by six runs before beating Papua New Guinea by 17 runs in their previous matches, remained unbeaten and finished their group encounter with six points.

Besides Scotland, Bangladesh also qualified for the Super 12s from the group by finishing second with four points.

Hosts Oman and PNG are out of the tournament.

Scotland are now placed alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and an yet-to-be decided second-placed team from Group A in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

Bangladesh find themselves in Group 2 alongside England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

In Thursday's match, Scotland first dished out a clinical bowling effort to bundle out Oman for a below-par 122 after being asked to bowl.

The chase turned out to be a cakewalk for Scotland as they reached the target with as many as three overs to spare.

Skipper Kyle Coetzer made an attacking 28-ball 41 with the help of two boundaries and three sixes, while George Munsey (20) and wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Cross (26 not out) also played good hands.

Towards the end, Richie Berrington struck some lusty blows en route to an unbeaten 31 that came off just 21 balls and was laced with one boundary and three hits over the fence.

Berrington finished off the chase in style, hitting Mohammad Nadeen for a four and a six.

Earlier, Oman lost two quick wickets -- Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati -- after opting to bat in the must-win game before Aqib Ilyas (37 off 35 balls) and Mohammad Nadeem (25 off 21) stabilised the innings with a 38-run third-wicket stand.

But Scotland pulled things back, removing both Ilyas and Nadeem, who perished in search of one too many just after clobbering Mark Watt over the boundary.

Sandeep Goud (5) and Naseem Khushi didn't help their side's cause either as Oman kept losing wickets at regular intervals to reach 98 for six after 16 overs.

Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood (34 off 30) tried his best to push the scoring rate but Scotland bowlers didn't give Oman batters any leeway.

Josh Davey (3/25), Michael Leask (2/12), Safyaan Sharif (2/25) and Mark Watt (1/23) were the wicket takers for Scotland.

In fact, Davey's final over resulted in three Oman wickets, including a run out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scotland Oman Scotland vs Oman ​T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 ICC T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2021
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp