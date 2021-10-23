STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Srikkanth backs India, says Pakistan teams of the past were much better

"Our biggest strength is the balance in the side. I am sure Kohli and Co will start the tournament with a bang," said Srikkanth

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Jadeja

Indian skipper Virat Kohli with Ravindra Jadeja and Ishan Kishan (Photo | AP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Experience and balance are key ingredients that go into the making of a strong team. For former India captain K Srikkanth, these are the two factors that make India favourites to win the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

"We have a very good chance to do well in the World Cup and an excellent opportunity to have a crack at the title," he said. "It all boils down to how we perform to potential and play as a unit. We need to take it one match at a time and then consolidate on the wins," he said.

India's first match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. India have never lost to Pakistan in World Cups -- both T20 and the 50-over format.

But ahead of the clash, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that his team was not focusing on what had happened in the past but instead the team is focused on playing good cricket against Virat Kohli's men.

ALSO READ: Wood-stock hits: Meeting the man who taught the art of power-hitting to T20 World Cup stars

"When you go into a big tournament, what matters is your belief and the confidence you have within the group. As a team, our confidence and morale are very high. Past is gone, we are not thinking about it rather we are focusing on the future. I am confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket in the match," said Azam during a PCB media briefing.

But Srikkanth who was the first Indian captain to draw a series in Pakistan and a veteran of many matches against Pakistan especially in Sharjah feels India should win.

"India are a very good side. We have a very strong batting lineup. Our attack too is good. Our biggest strength is the balance in the side. I am sure Kohli and Co will start the tournament with a bang," said Srikkanth.

"You see, there is a lot of hype in an India-Pakistan game in particular this World Cup, because we do not play each other that often. An India-Pakistan series is just like the Ashes because there is so much intensity when these two teams play. But our boys know how to handle pressure and are well versed in this format," said Srikkanth.

"The Pakistan teams of the past were much better than the one today. I do not want to comment on their players today. Having said that, the format is such that no team can be taken lightly. So I am sure that Virat Kohli and Co know what is in store for them. The fact that our boys played the IPL here (UAE) is a big plus as they will be aware of the conditions which are very important for this format," said Srikkanth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup K Srikkanth
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp