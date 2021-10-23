T20 World Cup: Srikkanth backs India, says Pakistan teams of the past were much better

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Experience and balance are key ingredients that go into the making of a strong team. For former India captain K Srikkanth, these are the two factors that make India favourites to win the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

"We have a very good chance to do well in the World Cup and an excellent opportunity to have a crack at the title," he said. "It all boils down to how we perform to potential and play as a unit. We need to take it one match at a time and then consolidate on the wins," he said.

India's first match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. India have never lost to Pakistan in World Cups -- both T20 and the 50-over format.

But ahead of the clash, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that his team was not focusing on what had happened in the past but instead the team is focused on playing good cricket against Virat Kohli's men.

"When you go into a big tournament, what matters is your belief and the confidence you have within the group. As a team, our confidence and morale are very high. Past is gone, we are not thinking about it rather we are focusing on the future. I am confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket in the match," said Azam during a PCB media briefing.

But Srikkanth who was the first Indian captain to draw a series in Pakistan and a veteran of many matches against Pakistan especially in Sharjah feels India should win.

"India are a very good side. We have a very strong batting lineup. Our attack too is good. Our biggest strength is the balance in the side. I am sure Kohli and Co will start the tournament with a bang," said Srikkanth.

"You see, there is a lot of hype in an India-Pakistan game in particular this World Cup, because we do not play each other that often. An India-Pakistan series is just like the Ashes because there is so much intensity when these two teams play. But our boys know how to handle pressure and are well versed in this format," said Srikkanth.

"The Pakistan teams of the past were much better than the one today. I do not want to comment on their players today. Having said that, the format is such that no team can be taken lightly. So I am sure that Virat Kohli and Co know what is in store for them. The fact that our boys played the IPL here (UAE) is a big plus as they will be aware of the conditions which are very important for this format," said Srikkanth.