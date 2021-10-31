STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Martin Guptill cleared to play against India after Haris Rauf toe-crusher

New Zealand have already lost pace bowler Lockie Ferguson to a calf muscle tear and he was unable to take the field in the game against Pakistan.

Published: 31st October 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Martin Guptill. (Photo | AFP)

New Zealand's Martin Guptill. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

DUBAI: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been cleared to play in the do-or-die clash against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' later on Sunday, after he showed no discomfort from the toe injury he suffered in the game against Pakistan.

Guptill, who had made a 20-ball 17 in the match against Pakistan on October 26, got a bruised left toe after being hit by a Haris Rauf delivery in the final over of Powerplay. New Zealand lost the low-scoring match by five wickets with eight balls remaining in Sharjah.

New Zealand have already lost pace bowler Lockie Ferguson to a calf muscle tear and he was unable to take the field in the game against Pakistan.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that Guptill would be fit to play India on Sunday.

"It (toe) went a different shade of colour for a period of time," Stead said in an interview to New Zealand Cricket (NZC). "But he trained on Friday and he's trained again on Saturday night, so it's great to see that he's available and fit for selection."

The coach was also quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz that pace bowler Lockie Ferguson's injury replacement, Adam Milne, would, in all likelihood, be included in the New Zealand line-up against India, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved his name.

The coach had sounded disappointed in the post-match press conference following the defeat to Pakistan over the ICC Technical Committee's decision not to approve Milne as a replacement for Ferguson in time for the crucial game on October 26.

New Zealand didn't train for two days after their five-wicket defeat to Pakistan, although they had a session on Friday and then went for an optional one on Saturday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Martin Guptill New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp