India enter tiger reserve

CHENNAI: There was a sigh of relief at the end, followed by smiles. An hour earlier, as a heavy downpour brought the game to a halt at the Adelaide Oval, it looked grim for India. Having posted 184/6, largely thanks to Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 64 and KL Rahul’s 50, they believed – and rightly so – that they had the game in the pocket. With due respect to Bangladesh, they are a team that is yet to crack the T20 code. Bereft of power-hitters, they were not supposed to threaten 184.

Yet, thanks to some blistering batting from opener Litton Das, Bangladesh had raced to 66/0 in 7 overs. They were 17 runs ahead of DLS when the clouds opened up. The 50-minute break not only allowed India to regroup, but also stalled the momentum Bangladesh had gained. This World Cup hasn’t been easy for batters in the powerplay. But, against an Indian seam attack that included Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh, Das was lighting up the night sky like few else have in this tournament. Making the short-boundaries on either side to good effect — only 10 of his 60 (27 balls) came in the V — Das provided Bangladesh a head start in the chase.

Even though the rain-break ate into the overs and left Bangladesh requiring to chase 151 of 16 overs, they were still very much ahead of India. With 10 wickets in hand, Bangladesh needed 85 runs of the remaining 9 overs when they took the field again. It was challenging no doubt, but with a wet outfield making the ball hard to grip, it was loaded in favour of the batting side. For Bangladesh, their hopes were pinned on Das.

But by the time, Das was run-out second ball after resumption — courtesy a direct-hit from KL Rahul from mid-wicket — the opening India were waiting for arrived. Although Nurul Hasan’s 14-ball 25 stretched the game till the final delivery, Bangladesh’s inexperience to close-out the big moments once again proved to be their biggest undoing.

“We don’t play enough close games, and hence, we don’t know how to win those games. Both 185 and the revised target of 151 were acceptable targets. It is unfortunate we didn’t win,” Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said in the post-match press conference. “If we talk about rain break, yes it was crucial as we lost the momentum, but when the ball is wet, scoring runs is easier. It was little slippery, and normally, it suits batting rather than bowling. Most teams should get 52 off five overs with eight wickets in hand. We panicked a bit in the middle overs. We lost momentum in two to three overs big time,” he added.

Once Das was dismissed, Bangladesh struggled to get the momentum going. Off the next 18 deliveries, they had only one boundary and a six. And with 52 needed off five overs, they lost two wickets each off successive overs. While Nurul did look threatening, partly thanks to some ordinary bowling from India – bowling short that allowed the batters to bring side-boundaries into play – Arshdeep held his nerve in the end. Before Das brought Bangladesh into the game, it was one-way traffic.

After struggling in the first three matches, Rahul repaid the faith showed by the Indian team management. Though Rohit departed early, Rahul combined with Kohli to bring India back on track. Like Das, Rahul made the boundaries on either side to good use, effortlessly hitting four sixes and three boundaries in a 32-ball 50. On the other side, Kohli went about his usual way. After starting with two quick boundaries, he dropped anchor, before upping the ante again in the end. Once Rahul departed, Suryakumar Yadav (30) was the lone batter to make a substantial contribution, before R Ashwin played a cameo to support Kohli.

Brief scores: India 184/6 in 20 ovs (Kohli 64 n.o, Rahul 50; Mahmud 3/47) bt Bangladesh 145/6 in 16 ovs (Litton 60; Arshdeep 2/38) via D/L method Netherlands win: Zimbabwe 117 (Raza 40; Meekeren 3/29, Leede 2/14) lost to Netherlands 120/5 in 18 ovs (O’Dowd 52, Cooper 32; Ngarava 2/18).

