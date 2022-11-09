Home Sport T20 World Cup

I would like us to play against India in final: Pakistan mentor Hayden

Pakistan stormed into the final with a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand and now await the winner of the second semifinal between India and England.

Published: 09th November 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden (Photo: Matthew Hayden Twitter handle)

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden (Photo: Matthew Hayden Twitter handle)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden wants to play the World Cup final against India purely for the sake of "big spectacle".

An India-Pakistan clash generates much interest, mostly to the level of obsession, which was evident in the Group stage when Virat Kohli earned plaudits for orchestrating his team's much talked-about victory under pressure.

Pakistan stormed into the final with a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand and now await the winner of the second semifinal between India and England.

"I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle," he said when asked which opponent he will choose for the final.

Pakistan were on the verge of an early exit after defeats against India and Zimbabwe but luck smiled on them when Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the tournament to open up an opportunity for Pakistan.

Babar Azam's side then beat Bangladesh to qualify for the semifinal.

It will be Pakistan's third appearance in the T20 World Cup final. They had finished runners-up to India in the inaugural edition in 2007 and claimed the title two years later.

The former Australian opener sounded a warning to their next rivals, saying his bowling attack is yet to produce its best.

ALSO READ | Before meeting England, Team India enjoys dinner at 'British Raj' on Tuesday

"Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don't think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final)," Hayden said.

He also felt that playing at the MCG would suit his batters.

"Could be a truer surface and nicer batting track in Melbourne. Sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both these guys (Babar, Rizwan) have done it for a number of years. (Mohammad) Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets.

"The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling consistent 150s.

ALSO READ | Akram, Younis unhappy with PCB's social media posts of dressing room

"If Pakistan on their day turn up, they are unstoppable. Shadab is a great fighter. To win any tournament you got to fight."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup India Pakistan Matthew Hayden
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp