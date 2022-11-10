T20 World Cup 2022: Familiar failings return to haunt India

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: AS the fireworks went off into the night sky at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, it was a familiar sight in the Indian camp. They have been there before. The sinking feeling was eerily similar to Manchester in 2019, or the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2015. Captain Rohit Sharma was in tears as the Indian team were completely outplayed by England in all three departments, failing to progress to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

This was not how their campaign was supposed to end. At least, not for the Indian team management after the efforts that went in to adopt a modernised approach in the shortest format since their early exit in the previous edition in 2021. They had changed the captain. They had brought in a new coach and the change in the brand of cricket was visible as India played more T20Is than any other team in the lead up to the marquee event to get themselves ready.

Except, when the tournament arrived, they did not bat to their full potential in a single game. In every match, they were saved by individual brilliance. If it was Virat Kohli against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav and the bowlers turned up in every match since. The conditions in Australia meant they were not able to replicate everything they had prepared, especially in the top-order. They knew their top-three play a very similar role and yet had backed them to come good in conditions where they have tasted success before.

Unfortunately, barring Kohli, the rest of the top-order didn’t turn up. Granted, KL Rahul had a couple of fifties, but when tested by stronger opponents, he faltered. His scores against Pakistan, South Africa and England read 4, 9 and 5, respectively. But more than anything else, the form of Rohit affected them the most. Throughout 2022, he had tried to set the tone early on, but it has been one forgettable World Cup for the skipper.

And the trend continued on Thursday as well. While Rohit said he was happy to bat first on a surface where former Australian captain Shane Watson predicted a high-scoring game, India went on the backfoot almost immediately after Chris Woakes snared Rahul. There was no lack of trying from Rohit, but he hardly connected. Both him and Kohli tried to put off the bowler’s length by hitting a boundary off the first two balls. But the problem was that despite the boundary, only 6-7 runs came in almost every over. They scored 38 runs in the first six overs, only 24 from 6-10 and 48 from 11-16.

While they got away with such an approach through the tournament, they were up against England, one of the fastest scoring teams. And England were smart in their usage of Adil Rashid and Liam Livingston upfront (41/1 in 7 overs). That Rohit (28 off 27), Kohli (50 off 40) and Rahul (5 off 5) only accounted for 83 runs from 72 balls meant there was added pressure on the middle-order. With law of averages catching up to Suryakumar, India managed to score a par total of 168/6, largely thanks to Hardik Pandya’s fireworks (68 runs from 33 balls) in the last five overs.

Once Jos Buttler and Alex Hales went after the Indian bowlers, it was clear that the target was never going to be enough. The moment they smashed 63 in the powerplay, the match was going only one way. Even the players knew it. At one point, it felt like some of them even gave up chasing the ball on the ropes. And unlike the Indian top-order, they did not resort to strike rotation after a boundary. They kept going for the big hits and in the end, it is that approach that became the deciding factor in the end.

Throughout the World Cup, India were making sure they were doing enough to just get by. However, their approach against a top team was always hanging by a thread. And when the day came, England pulled it hard and everything fell apart. Although Rohit said that the bowlers did not turn up, Rahul Dravid admitted that some extra runs on the board could have made the difference. “… in the end, it looked like we were a lot shorter than even 15, 20, but I think we should have been able to get to 180, 185 on that wicket. Maybe things might have been different with an early wicket after that,” Dravid said after the match.

Dravid also said that it is too early to talk about change, but they might have to sooner than later. They are a team filled with superstars, and a global ICC title has slipped through again. After all, not every sporting great gets to win a World Cup. Dravid knows it better than anyone else. India might have to keep that in mind when they reform their T20 approach and build a new team with the abundance of resources they have at their disposal to give themselves a best chance at the 2024 edition.

Until then, the dream remains unfulfilled.

Brief Scores: India 168/6 in 20 ovs (Hardik 63, Kohli 50; Jordan 3/43) lost to England 170/0 in 16 ovs (Hales 86 n.o, Buttler 80 n.o).

