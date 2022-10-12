Home Sport T20 World Cup

Siraj, Shami, Shardul set to join India squad in Australia for T20 World Cup 

"Deepak will take some time to get fit. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements; Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Published: 12th October 2022 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will join the Indian squad in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will join the Indian squad in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will join the Indian contingent in Australia soon as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

Chahar, who was among the stand-by players, was expected to make the main squad in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah but it is understood that his back injury will take time to heal.

"Deepak will take some time to get fit. His back issue has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there wasn't any problem there.

So BCCI is sending three reinforcements; Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Chahar had competed in the T20 series against South Africa but developed a back issue and was forced to skip the ODI series.

He reported to National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

It is understood that since the team has time till October 15 to announce Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, the team management has time to check out the form and fitness of all three pacers.

Their timely arrival in Australia will also give them time enough to acclimatisation to the conditions Down Under.

In case their services are required, they will be ready for the contest.

Shami with his artistry and experience leads the race but Siraj was excellent in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, where he emerged as Player of the Series.

Siraj took five wickets, including three in the Ranchi ODI, in three games.

Shardul with his all-round abilities will provide cover to Hardik Pandya but most likely he will be on the standby list.

Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer are unlikely to travel for the time being and will only join the team in case the team asks for a batter's reinforcement.

Bishnoi will travel in case there is any injury to Yuzvendra Chahal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Indian Team fast bowlers T20 World Cup BCCI Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Shami Shardul Thakur
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp