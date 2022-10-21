Home Sport T20 World Cup

Toss-up between Axar and Ashwin for second spinner's slot

Axar is the most consistent spinner on view but Ashwin's experience can't be overlooked because of the variations he brings to the table. The finger spinners are set to battle for the final spot.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Axar Patel (L), Ravichandran Ashwin (R). (Photos | PTI, AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Axar Patel enjoyed an intense net session under the watchful eyes of coach Rahul Dravid but his spot is still not certain in India's playing XI since Pakistan are likely to have three left-handers in their line-up in the much-awaited T20 World Cup contest, here on Sunday.

Indian team hasn't had a settled XI in the last year, either due to workload management or because of injuries to players that affected the balance of the side.

Friday's practice session couldn't be a definitive indicator as to what will be the final playing eleven as most of the senior players opted to rest on the day.

But skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya are certainties and Dinesh Karthik on current form is ahead of Rishabh Pant.

Karthik, after his batting session, did keeping drills for a considerable period of time.

But to be fair to Pant, he is the only left-handed specialist batting option in the top six and if both Karthik and Pant are accommodated in the playing XI, then Rohit will be forced to play Pandya as the fifth bowling option, which could backfire on occasions.

Similarly, Axar is the most consistent spinner on view but Pakistan's top order has southpaws Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Nawaz and Khushdil Shah and playing a left-arm spinner against them may not be a good option.

Ravichandran Ashwin's experience can't be overlooked because of the variations he brings to the table.

Yuzvendra Chahal, as of now, looks to be the first-choice spinner and on bigger Australian grounds with huge side boundaries, wrist spinners are a must.

The pace troika looks settled with Mohammed Shami hitting the straps alongside Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Harshal Patel on current form can't be selected.

READ | Rohit gets ready for Shaheen duel with extended session 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup Indian cricket team india vs pakistan Ravichandran Ashwin Axar Patel
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp