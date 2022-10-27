Home Sport T20 World Cup

India win toss, opt to bat against Netherlands at T20 World Cup

Published: 27th October 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian fans wave flags ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the Netherlands in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat against the Netherlands in their second match of the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 in Sydney on Thursday.

The Indians head into the clash on the back of their thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan in Melbourne at the weekend, where Virat Kohli starred with the bat and Arshdeep Singh the ball.

They are strong favourites to make it two wins out of two in Group 2 against a Dutch side that came through the preliminary round.

The Dutch then put up a spirited performance in a nine-run loss to Bangladesh on Monday.

Both sides named unchanged teams.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

