We see ourselves as one of best pace attacks: South Africa's Nortje ahead of  WC clash against India

India will take on South Africa in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Published: 29th October 2022 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Anrich Nortje (L) with skipper Temba Bavuma.(Photo | AP)

By ANI

PERTH: Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup clash against India, South African pacer Anrich Nortje said that the battle will be between the Men in Blue's top order against "one of the best pace attacks" in the world.

"Yes (if the match-up is between Indian top-order and SA's pace). We back ourselves and consider ourselves as one of the best pace attacks in the world. We have a lot of variety, we cover a lot of aspects, a lot of bases with our pace. We back ourselves against any team to do what we have to do to get over the line on a given day. We have got two young spinners as well. Boys are looking forward to tomorrow," said Nortje ahead of the match at a press conference on Saturday.

On tackling in-form Indian batters like Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, the Proteas pacer said that his side is focused on what it has to do.

With rain affecting many matches in the World Cup, Nortje agreed that the next few matches of his side will be crucial.

"There is possibility of our game and others' game being washed out. So it is important to win every game which you play. So, we are taking it one at a time," he said.

The bowler said that it is important not to get carried away on fast, bouncy pitches of Australia which offer a lot of help to bowlers.

"Hopefully, we can have two bouncers in an over in T20I cricket in future. On pitches like this, you have to time your bouncers properly and not get carried away. Sometimes, it can look nice, but not effective really. Try to be as effective as possible and keep your emotions intact. Just try to be calm in situations where the adrenaline is flowing and you should be able to come out on top most of the times from an execution point of view," he said.

Nortje hoped that his side can carry on with the momentum of the win over Bangladesh.

The pacer added that it is hard to deal with tough schedules as a fast bowler.

"After COVID-19, we have to get used to it. There is so much travelling, you do not even have a rest day anymore as they become your travel days. Then you get your training days after which you go out and play. There are only four overs to bowl, but they are of high intensity. We have come to deal with it and are focusing on what we have to do," said Nortje.

South Africa is heading into the match after a 104-run win over Bangladesh. On the other hand, India also won its previous match against the Netherlands by 56 runs.

India is at the top of Group 2 with four points and two wins in two matches. On the other hand, Proteas are in the second position with three points and one wins in two matches. Their other game against Zimbabwe produced no result and both teams split points. 

