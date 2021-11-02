T20 WC: Pakistan's Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bat first against Namibia

By Online Desk

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against Namibia in their Super 12 match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan is on a roll after having won decisively in all three matches they have played so far while Namibia comes into this match having won one and lost one in the two matches they have played in the Super 12 stage.

The Namibians took a tough beating in their previous match as Afghanistan beat them by 62 runs.

While Pakistan goes into the match unchanged, Namibia has made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Stephan Baard and Ben Shikingo in place of Pikki Ya France and Bernard Scholtz.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Nambia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo