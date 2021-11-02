STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 WC: Pakistan's Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bat first against Namibia

On song, Pakistan has won all its previous games decisively while first-timers Namibia enters the match after having to endure a tough beating against Afghanistan.

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, centre, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Pakistan cricket team (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against Namibia in their Super 12 match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan is on a roll after having won decisively in all three matches they have played so far while Namibia comes into this match having won one and lost one in the two matches they have played in the Super 12 stage.

The Namibians took a tough beating in their previous match as Afghanistan beat them by 62 runs.

While Pakistan goes into the match unchanged, Namibia has made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Stephan Baard and Ben Shikingo in place of Pikki Ya France and Bernard Scholtz.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Nambia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs Namibia ICC Mens T20 World Cup Babar Azam
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp