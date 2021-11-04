STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia win toss, opt to bowl against Bangladesh

Australia would look to enhance their semifinal chances with a win while Bangladesh will play for pride, having lost all four matches thus far.

Published: 04th November 2021 03:31 PM

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh T20 cricket team in action. (Photo | ANI)

DUBAI: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against an already ousted Bangladesh in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Australia brought in Mitchell Marsh in place of Ashton Agar while Bangladesh replaced Nasum Ahmed with pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Teams: Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

