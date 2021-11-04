STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

West Indies opt to field against Sri Lanka

While West Indies are playing the same eleven from their last game, Sri Lanka included left-arm seamer Binura Fernando in place of Lahiru Kumara.

Published: 04th November 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

ICC T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup (Photo | ICC T20 World Cup Twitter)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: West Indies won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday.

While West Indies are playing the same eleven from their last game, Sri Lanka included left-arm seamer Binura Fernando in place of Lahiru Kumara.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Kieron Pollard(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka vs West Indies T20 World Cup match ICC mens T20 World Cup Sri Lanka vs West Indies Binura Fernando Lahiru Kumara
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp