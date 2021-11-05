STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Namibia opt to field against New Zealand in ​T20 World Cup

Namibia made two changes to their team with Birkenstock and Scholtz coming for Jan Frylinck and Shikongo.

Published: 05th November 2021 03:37 PM

Namibia Cricket Team

Namibia Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field first in their Super 12 game against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

New Zealand fielded an unchanged XI.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

