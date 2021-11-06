STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 WC: We can't be happy playing few Super 12 games, reckons Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer

Scotland, who are already out of the tournament, will be facing table-toppers Pakistan in their last Super 12 game at Sharjah on Sunday.

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer (L) speaks with teammate Josh Davey during a T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Sharjah

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer (L) speaks with teammate Josh Davey during a T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Sharjah. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer on Friday reckoned that his country cannot just be happy by merely competing in a few Super 12 games of an ICC event as the establishment needs to be brave and push themselves a bit further.

What Coetzer meant was proper financial stability for the players which would give them an opportunity to pursue their passion with freedom unlike now when they all are dabbling in some other profession to earn money.

"For us in Cricket Scotland, it is brilliant to see how we managed to get ourselves in the Super 12 (stage) and qualify for the next World Cup, so there is plenty to look forward to. We can't be happy with just playing a few Super 12 games. We need to be brave and push that a little-bit further, and we need support there," he elaborated.

Scotland, who are already out of the tournament, will be facing table-toppers Pakistan in their last Super 12 game at Sharjah on Sunday.

Coetzer also conceded that it was a high-class execution from the Indian team and facing Indian spinners was always going to be "hard".

"That was a high-class execution from India today. I am so extremely proud of the guys but we have got a lot of learning to do and we have to go through days like this," he said.

India showed their class and might with an all-round effort as they pulverised Scotland by eight wickets in a Super 12 game on Friday, ensuring that they live to fight another day in the ICC T20 World Cup.

"They (India) showed how to use the surface, they showed how to bowl, execute their yorkers, the spinners, (their) variation and plenty of mystery about some of their bowlers, so when you face guys (players) like that for the first-time, which we did today, it was always going to be hard," he signed off.

